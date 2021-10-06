ARUNDEL – Marcel “Mike” F. Paquette, 84, of Arundel, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family at Gosnell Hospice House on Sept. 30, 2021. He was born in Biddeford on Sept. 7, 1937, son to the late Joseph Gerard and Bertha (Lambert) Paquette.

Mike was educated through St. Andre School and also Old Orchard Beach Adult Education. He proudly served his country as part of the US Army and was a faithful and dedicated employee to Saco Tanning and Pratt and Whitney – each for over 20 years.

Mike was an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing golf (especially while wintering in Florida), motorcycling and bowling. However passionate he was about any of these though, family was always first and foremost. He loved his family more than anything and would never miss an opportunity to spend time with them.

Mike is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Cecile (Metayer) Paquette; his daughters, Cynthia Barrett and husband Scott, Judy Sarvas and husband Peter; his grandchildren, Matthew Babineau, Kimberly Lauzier and husband Jacob, Justin Romero, Brad Sarvas and wife Lindsey, Erik Sarvas and wife Cortnie; his great-grandchildren, Matthew Babineau, Landon and Liliana Lauzier, Colton and Camden Sarvas, Braxton and Westley Sarvas; his sister, Yolande Lambert and husband Joseph, and brother, Maurice Paquette and wife Pamela.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street Biddeford. Burial, with military honors, will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following the service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine and the Gosnell House. The care and compassion that Mike received was much appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Mike’s name are asked to consider:

Gosnell Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

