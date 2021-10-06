For whom does the bell toll?

To the editor,

I read with keen interest the article about the South Congregational Churchʼs steeple restoration. My family’s house has been near the church for 80 years and is likely closer than most church members, including the pastor. What I found most interesting is the quote from the Rev. Townsley: “The steeple rises above the river and the town and gives a sense of watching over and tending to and caring for the community.”

Here is another perspective. I am part of the community and have been forced to listen to those bells, off and on, for a long time. Since the restoration, these bells clang, on the hour, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. That means there are 11 clangs at 11 p.m., 12 clangs at midnight and so on throughout the night, for a total of 156 clangs each day.

It is not pleasant sound, when you are forced to listen to them, over and over again. They are especially awful to hear at night, which is typically when people are trying to sleep. In the past, there have been many periods where these bells have not rung. Those times have been very peaceful.

I have communicated with three pastors about this issue. Their reply has always been the same, how it affects my family doesn’t matter. They will continue to clang those bells throughout the night, at any cost. I can understand this mindset if the year were 1921, but in 2021, in the Dock Square area, the last thing we need is more noise. I have asked them to limit the clangs to daytime; the answer was no. I have asked them to limit the number of days per week; the answer was no.

I can’t imagine, in this age of technology, that the capability doesn’t exist to limit these clangs to reasonable, daytime hours. What does that steeple represent to me? I’m sorry to say, it does not represent “tending to and caring for” this part of the community.

Tricia Concannon

Kennebunkport

Spooky rocks are fun

To the editor,

Dear Hope Woods mystery artist, I would like to thank you for the hours of fun I have experienced searching for your “spooky” rocks and inspirational quotes while walking my dog on the Hope Woods Trails these past weeks.

I am happy to report that I found 17 of your creations during my Sunday stroll, and every single one put a smile on my face. Please know that your creativity is not only being noticed, it is greatly appreciated. I look forward to seeing your latest masterpieces and hope you will continue to entertain us throughout the year.

Keep it spooky!

Kristen Martin

Kennebunk

