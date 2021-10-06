I take issue with election lawyer Benjamin L. Ginsberg’s Washington Post comments about election audits (“Commentary: Don’t be afraid of the election audits – they may be our only ticket out of this mess,” Oct. 2). He expects that repeated audits, which find no fraud, will work against the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.

The purpose of the Cyber Ninjas firm’s sham audit in Arizona was not to expose fraud; I doubt anyone involved in that activity expected to find evidence of fraud. The purpose of the audit was to keep the big lie pot boiling, keep the big lie active in the news and provide a model for the multiple states that are considering similar sham audits.

As a physician, I encountered a number of patients, convinced that they had a major medical problem and insisting on having more and more tests to identify it, in spite of all evaluations showing no problem. There was the stated or unstated idea that “only if I have the right test,” the diagnosis will be found. If not paying attention, physicians can fall down this rabbit hole. Each time they agree to another test, they reinforce the patient’s impression that something is wrong and can be identified, “… if only … .”

Cyber Ninjas-type audits are not designed to find fraud; they are designed to continually feed the suspicion of the disinformed true believers. Each additional audit simply strengthens the belief that there is something to be found.

Daniel Krell, M.D.

Westbrook

