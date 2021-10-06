Isn’t it interesting that Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich (“The View From Here: Golden’s ‘Mr. Smith’ stand is not helping,” Oct. 3) believes U.S. Rep. Jared Golden needs to be schooled by film references just because his infrastructure posture creates inconvenience for the overspending advocates behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Mr. Kesich clearly supports the abeyance on projects, too long delayed, that have seen airports, bridges, broadband and clean water services erode. If the largest social spending is pushed forward without any consideration for the looming deficits in Social Security and Medicare, aren’t we complacent in our vision and simply setting the table for more crisis-driven tax and spend in the near future?
Big spending deserves bipartisanship, which the “hard infrastructure” has achieved. The agenda of the Democratic left wing needs more detailed analysis on government priorities, enforcement provisions and spending strategy overall, not a single-party jam session.
Independent voters are the unrepresented by the parties, and we deserve better government, not bigger government. Bring America back smartly!
Rich Carreau
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Peter Funt: SNL stumbles over Biden
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Golden wise to seek better, not bigger, government
-
Editorials
Our View: Brunswick superintendent sends right message with response to football team ‘hazing’
-
Times Record
From the Chamber: In the Brunswick-area and the nation, a fourth quarter comeback in 2021
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Newspapers urged to support fairness in climate action
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.