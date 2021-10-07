Fay A. Steinman 1944 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Fay A. Steinman formally of Orr’s Island passed away suddenly on Sunday Oct. 3, 2021. A true Island girl she was born and raised on Bailey Island by her parents Doris and Charles Rogers. Fay moved to Orr’s Island to raise her family. For the past 10 years she has been residing in Brunswick but her love for Harpswell, and the ocean remained. Fay had worked in home health care and also at L.L.Bean. She always enjoyed hunting, fishing, digging clams, watching scary movies, and spending time with her family. Fay always called it as she saw it, and we will miss her greatly. Fay is survived by her sons Todd, Geoff and Guy, her daughters-in-law Allyson, Kristy, Karen and Marilyn; grandchildren Tyrus, Amy, Molly, Tommy, Jake, Marcus and Corey; great-grandchildren Margot, Blair, and Dyson. She was very excited for the arrival of Corey and Hailey’s baby girl due in November. She is also survived by her best friend Joyce Lewis of Orr’s Island. She was predeceased by her longtime companion Buddy Ayer; her son Chad Steinman; and her brothers Pete and Don Rogers. A celebration of Fay’s life will be held Saturday Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. at the head of Mackerel Cove. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

