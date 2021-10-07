TOPSHAM – George N. Krassner, 92, died on Oct. 1, 2021, at The Highlands in Topsham. He was born on Jan. 22, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Michael and Ida (Garlock) Krassner.

George was a member of the United States Army until 1961. He began his career as an engineer and finished as a corporate executive. George was a pioneer in space communications, he often lectured about his career in the space program. George went on to write the first book in space communications. He founded the original U.S Army Helicopter Square Dance team and enjoyed calling square dances. George could be found spending time with his family, reading, walking, or playing tennis. He was fond of traveling, and especially liked vacationing in Sanibel, Florida.

George was the past president of The Highlands Board of Directors, active in the Welcoming Committee at The Highlands, Legal Shield as well as SCORE.

He was predeceased by his wife, Judith Krassner, sister, Marge, and brother, Paul.

Surviving George and honoring his legacy are his daughters, Devra (Sam) and Karla; grandchildren, Rachel, Matt (Tiffany) and Ariye (Josh); and great- grandson, Brighton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

