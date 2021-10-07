SPRINGVALE – Nancy Auger, the adored and beloved 90 year old matriarch of the Auger family, passed on Sunday Oct. 3, 2021 from her struggle with covid pneumonia. She was the very bright light at the center of our ever growing family universe. She was surrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren as her spirit was lifted and began its journey to paradise.

Nancy, fondly known as “Mem”, short for memere, by her grandchildren was born to Fabiola (Demers) and Charles Kerrigan, the second of four children, on Feb. 24, 1931 in Sanford. She was a graduate of Sanford High School and married her dearest husband of 35 years, George L. Auger, on March 10, 1951. They danced and loved their way to having five sons and two daughters. Mem was the overjoyed grandmother to 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren (including two step great-grandchildren), and with another little light on the way for all to celebrate in December.

Nancy was a longtime member of the Lady’s of St. Anne, the Daughters of Isabella, and she was also an officer with the Catholic Family Life Assn. Her faith was strong, as well as, her dedication to volunteering in her parish.

She had many passions in her life. Nancy was a creative and very accomplished seamstress, specializing in interior decorating. A devoted New England sports fan, able to read a mystery novel or solve a cryptoquip while watching the game. She was quite the card shark, never missing poker night with close friends and always bringing her fresh baked cookies. No one could compete with moms baking. Nancy never missed an opportunity to travel, visiting family, cruising, and going on organized group trips with good friends throughout her life.

Nancy had the unique gift of making us all feel individually special, whether family or friend, always staying connected and embracing the technology of texting. She never missed a birthday, graduation, wedding, birth, or holiday celebration. We were all her favorites. It was all about family for mom, she ensured these bonds would last long after her time here with us. Although her bright light has dimmed, we will forever shine brighter for having had her love in our life.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at SMHC Biddeford for their compassionate attention of our mother during her in hospital hospice care.

Services will be held at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford, 66 North Ave., on Friday Oct. 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. with burial service directly following at St. Ignatius Cemetery. There will be an outdoor celebration of life following at 188 Oak St. Springvale, Maine.

Donations made in her memory to one of the following groups would be welcome:

St. Thomas Catholic School of Sanford, The American Lung Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital

