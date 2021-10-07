CASCO – Lucille Dingley Morton Griffin called “Cellie” by her husband Alan, “Mom” by her kids, “Gramma Lobster” by her son-in-law, and “Gram” by her grandchildren, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021 at the age of 81.

Lucille was born in Portland on April 3, 1940 to Barbara Mae Lombard Morton and Leon Morton.

She was dedicated to the Town of Casco as a Fire and Rescue Dispatcher, Rescue EMT and Secretary, and Deputy Town Clerk for many years. She also participated in many committees and organizations throughout her life. Most recently – Murch Cemetery, Town of Casco Veterans Committee, Thomas Pond Improvement Association, and many more.

Lucille leaves behind her husband of 62 years Alan Barclay Griffin; her son Keith Alan Griffin, her daughters Karen Elizabeth Griffin, Laurie Alane Griffin Polland and son-in-law G. Michael Polland, Pamela Jean Griffin, and Allison Leigh Griffin; as well as her grandchildren Nicole Alane Griffin Polland and Taylor Elizabeth Griffin Polland.

Committal services at the Murch Cemetery in South Casco will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco where her family encourages your kind words and condolences on her Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

﻿

Guest Book