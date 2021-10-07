HOLLIS CENTER – Phillip Reed Durrell II, 55, was taken to heaven on the wings of angels on Oct. 4, 2021, as the result of a medical condition. Phil loved the outdoors, puttering in the yard and anything woodsy. He loved the great state of Maine for all her beauty and grace. He loved to explore the beaten trails of the Maine backwoods. He enjoyed playing video games, helping others, and was an avid ATV rider. He proudly served his country as part of the US Army.

Phil (Butchie) was born in Germany, on Feb. 22, 1966, the first-born son of Phillip Reed Durrell and Karen Ann (Dodge) Durrell of Calais, Maine. Phil graduated from Calais High School, Class of 1984. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1984, serving over eight years in active duty in the Gulf War. During his military career he traveled to many locations throughout the world. Returning to the United States in 2009. Phil was employed at the State of Maine Department of Transportation.

Phil is survived by his fiancée of eight years, Gail Durgin; one son Steven Phillip of Germany; his parents Phillip and Karen Durrell of Calais; one brother, Howard Arthur and wife Danielle of Martinez, Ga.; predeceased brother Raymond Allen and wife Michelle of Calais; four aunts; four uncles; several cousins; five nephews, Jack Darius and Logan Marius of Georgia, Phillip David, Gabriel Hunter, and Samuel James of Calais; two stepchildren Gregory Durgin and Lindsey Durgin; and brothers and sisters in Christ, at Church of the Open Bible in Alexander, Maine.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Oct. 10 from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton.

Condolences and memories may be shared at the funeral home website, mainefuneral.com.

The family would like to thank the staff from Hollis Fire and Rescue as well as the doctors and nurses at Maine Medical Center. The care and compassion that Phil received was much appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Phil’s name are asked to consider:

Hollis Fire and Rescue;

Wounded Warrior Project;

Greater Portland

Animal Rescue;

Kennebunk Animal Rescue

