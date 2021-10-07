Scott Allan Sullivan 1970 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Scott Allan Sullivan, 51, died Monday Oct. 4, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital. He was born Sept. 25, 1970 in Key West, Fla., a son of Donald and Patricia Mynahan Sullivan. He graduated from Brunswick High School, class of ’88. After spending many years together, he married Rosemary (Rose) Dewey on Sept. 30, 2017. Scott worked his entire life on the water as a fisherman and lobsterman, splitting the seasons between David Labbe and Lucky Oppedisano. He loved to hunt and every November brought his family together to hunt the woods that he hunted all his life with his father and brothers. He was the creator and self proclaimed “president” of “Team Die 2 Hunt” for which he regularly was awarded the largest buck at the end of each deer season. Scott had a very special bond with his beloved “Killin’ Tree.” As the life of the party; Scott’s vibrant smile and contagious laugh will never be forgotten by those who loved him. He is survived by his wife Rose Sullivan of Brunswick; two sons, Mason Sullivan (Randi) of Norridgewock, Connor Sullivan (Glenice) of Skowhegan, a daughter, Ryleigh Sullivan and her mother Staci Lemont of Brunswick; two stepchildren, Logan Dewey (Kensley) of Brunswick, Lea Dewey of Brunswick; two brothers, Mike Sullivan (Lisa) of Durham, Dave Sullivan (Kim) of Richmond, sister Donna Thiele (Kenneth) of Lisbon; three grandchildren, Kodi Leigh Sullivan, Delilah Sullivan, Miles Dewey; brother-in-law, Richard Dewey (Alana), sister-in-law Erin Strehlow; father-in- law Richard Dewey (Anna) and mother-in-law Rosemary Donnelly; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Scott also had many lifelong friends that are too numerous to name individually. He was predeceased by his parents that both left the family way too soon; a sister-in-law, Patricia Dewey; and many other special family members. “Not everything is meant to last, you do think about that when it is perfect, and when it’s over there is a huge hole but there’s also a pair of wings. Knowing you, wherever you are, I know you’re happy, your flying and free and I am here still grateful, grateful for knowing you.” A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to: the Dempsey Center (www.dempseycenter.org) or: the American Head & Neck Society (www.ahns.info)

Guest Book