Hospice of Southern Maine announced that the second annual virtual Hike for Hospice event will take place through Oct. 31. Last year’s inaugural event raised over $100,000. This year, participants can choose to walk, run, bike or hike at their preferred location. To sign up, visit hikeforhospice.org. File photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Leader Community, Leader News
Related Stories
Latest Articles