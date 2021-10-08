The pandemic may have forced the Oldies Dance Group to postpone its popular October dance, but it hasn’t stopped businesses from donating to the fundraising organization and it’s set into motion plans for a Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance in Biddeford.

According to Oldies Dance Group organizer Bruce Martin, to date the organization has raised $74,300 for Ronald McDonald House in Portland and even though the October dance has been moved to Dec. 4, the generosity of the community in supporting the mission of the group has never wavered.

“We are extremely grateful that even though the dance has been on hold because of the pandemic, those who have made donations continue to demonstrate a significant commitment to helping sick children and their families,” Martin said.

Businesses and individuals making donations this fall include: Saco/Biddeford Savings Institution; Southern Maine Specialties Inc.; Marc Motors; Bob & Mike’s Mini Mart Inc.; Michelle Parent; Prescott Jamieson Murphy Law Group; Jacklyn Tierney; Webb Law Firm LLC; Lisa Lavigne; Town & Country Federal Credit Union; International Sound Corporation; Crest Motel; Uptown O’Leary’s Tap; Surf 6; Alouette OOB Ocean Front Resort; Crosswinds Motel; Northeast Transmission; Long Arm Quilting; Golda Mendelson Schlossberg; Deering Lumber; Halo & Hair Gallery; Hanson’s Hometown Hardware; Landry’s Shop n Save; Lou’s Auto Service Center; Diane and Ed Dubois; and Ray’s Market.

The Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance will be the 18th dance hosted by the Oldies Dance Group and will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Dec. 4 at the Eagle’s Hall, 57 Birch St., Biddeford and is one of Maine’s largest fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House of Portland, which provides comfort for the families of pediatric patients and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and enables family centered care to ensure that family members are fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care.

Tickets are just $10 and sell out quickly and seating is limited.

“It’s truly amazing how fast these tickets sell,” Martin said. “For our last dance in October 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we sold 303 tickets in just four days and had to turn away 122 other people who wanted to attend.”

Martin said that the dances connect with the community because they feature the finest rock n roll music from the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and 1980s and it’s a chance to get out of the house and dance the evening away while supporting a great cause.

“People love rock n’ roll and they love to dance,” Martin said. “These Oldies Dances are an opportunity to hear to your favorite tunes and music we all grew up with and to help raise money for the important work that the Ronald McDonald House in Portland is doing.”

Vaccination cards will be required for entry.

To purchase tickets or for additional information, call Bruce Martin at 284-4692.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: