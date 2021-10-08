Getting crafty

Library hosting book, film discussions on anti-racism

New Gloucester Public Library will be sponsoring an ongoing monthly book and film discussion group that supports growth and reflection about anti-racism. Each month will feature different material and will include one or two discussion sessions. Opening the series is the book “Waking Up White” by racial justice educator and writer Debby Irving.

Two sessions will be conducted. The first will be held in-person in the library’s gazebo from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Attendees are cautioned to dress in warm layers and/or bring a blanket.

This session will focus on the first five sections of the book, up to and including the section “25 years of Tossing and Turning,” and will also allow time for group members to become acquainted.

The second session will be held via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Email [email protected] to receive the Zoom link for that day. This session will not only focus on the last three sections of the book, but it will reflect on the book as a whole. Participants do not need to have attended the first session to join the second.

Facilitator Leigh Anne Keichline is an educator who holds a master’s degree in education and literacy as well as political science. Passionate about racial justice but humble in her own journey, she offers a space for curiosity, care, respect and growth.

The library is located at 379 Intervale Road. For more information, call 926-4840.

Parents night out

Enjoy a Friday date night without having to worry about the kids from 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 22. Organizers will keep children busy with activities at the New Gloucester Community Building, 387 Intervale Road. After the gym games subside, the evening will end with a calm activity to settle the kids down.

This program is for pre-K through grade 6. Children must be potty trained, and parents are asked to pack water bottles. Gym sneakers are mandatory; dress shoes and winter boots are not permitted.

A $20 fee applies. Register at grayme.myrec.com. Parents’ Night Out is sponsored by Gray-NG Recreation.

Needle felting workshop

Learn the basics of needle felting wool and creating 3D sculptures with Betsey Leslie of Ewes to You Farm in New Gloucester. Needle felting is the process of transforming wool into 3D objects using a barbed needle.

The virtual workshop, hosted by Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village, takes place from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 23. During this three-hour virtual workshop broadcast from Shaker Village, participants will create a medium pumpkin, a small silhouette cat pumpkin and a medium gourd.

Each participant will be mailed a full kit of all supplies needed. Be sure to register early so that organizers can mail the kit in time. Note that locals may pick up kits at Shaker Village; just include a note with your order.

Go to maineshakers.com/event to register. For more information, call 926-4597 or email [email protected] Tickets are $70; $65 for Friends of the Shakers members.

Democrats to meet

Nichole Stevens, co-chairperson of the New Gloucester Democratic Committee, is inviting New Gloucester and Gray Democrats to a Zoom meeting at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Talk will center on new redistricting (now New Gloucester and part of Gray are combined for the House district) and other topics. Contact her in advance for Zoom information at 807-7694 or [email protected]

