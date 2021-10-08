Friends of Bridgton Library book sale Oct. 16

Friends of the Bridgton Library is holding a book sale at the Book Shed in the library parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16. The public is invited to come look through a wide range of gently used children’s books, fiction, history, cookbooks, art books and much, much more. With such a variety, there will be something for everyone! Cash and checks are accepted. Proceeds from the sale support the library’s many activities. For more information about the library and its programs, go to bridgtonlibrary.org.

Fall Fun Day

The Bridgton Farmers Market has planned a Fall Fun Day for kids who visit the market during regular hours from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 16. In addition to yummy food, there will be Halloween mask-making and a raffle for special prizes. The market is located outside on the green on Depot Street (behind Renys). Note that the market will move indoors to its winter quarters beginning Nov. 13. To learn more about the Bridgton Farmers Market, the vendors and how to pre-order online, visit facebook.com/BridgtonFarmersMarket or contact the market at [email protected]

Music on Main

The first Music on Main concert was very well attended, and the second scheduled event was expected to be the same, but the weather played havoc with the “best laid plans.” The second concert had to be canceled based on weather forecasts and the time required to notify vendors and performers. But the shows will go on, with two events planned for October, one on Saturday the 16th and another on Saturday the 23rd. The organizers are hoping to feature some of the same bands and vendors that were scheduled for the show that was canceled as well as others. The free concerts take place from 6-9 p.m. at the vacant lot at 144 Main St. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs but asked to leave their coolers at home; food and beverages from local producers will be for sale.

Ladies Weekend

Looking ahead to holiday shopping, don’t forget to mark your calendars for the annual Ladies Weekend shopping extravaganza Nov. 20 and 21. This year’s event will be the biggest yet, with more than 30 local businesses taking part. Participating retailers will be offering special discounts, prizes, gifts and food and drinks for shoppers working on their holiday gift lists. To learn more, go to facebook.com/ladiesdayoutbridgton-maine or look for Ladies Day Out posters in town.

