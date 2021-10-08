Canine volunteer promises tail-waggin’ fun

You’re in for a doggone good time at the Windham Public Library Friday, Oct. 15, when canine volunteer Jordi James comes for a visit from 2:30-3:30 p.m. He will be there to do some tail-waggin’ tutoring that’s sure to be a lot of fun. Reading to therapy dogs is great practice because fluffy friends are such excellent listeners. They never judge you if you make a mistake or if you take your time working out a few words. If you’d like a 10-minute session with Jordi James, you can sign up in the children’s room. For more information, contact the library at 892-1908. As this is an indoor activity, masks are required to participate.

Take a hike – literally

The brisk, bright days of October are ideal for taking a nature walk in the great outdoors. To encourage families to do just that, on the weekend of Oct. 15-17, you are encouraged to visit one of Windham’s beautiful outdoor spaces during Take a Hike Weekend. Some places to consider are the Donnabeth Lippman Park, Mountain Division Trail and Black Brook Preserve. To get even more ideas, contact Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905. Then put on your hiking shoes and hit the trail.

Spaghetti dinner

The weather’s beginning to have an autumn chill, and with that crisp air comes a desire for comfort food. And what says comfort more than a big pasta dinner? On Oct. 23, the Windham Veterans Association is hosting a spaghetti dinner and the evening’s offerings will include a variety of pasta and sauce, meatballs and sausage, mac and cheese, a green salad, and garlic bread. There will also be an assortment of desserts to choose from and, for added fun, there will be a 50/50 raffle. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and the price for the meal is $8 per person. Children under 12 eat free.

It’s Trunk or Treat time!

Halloween is right around the corner and Windham Parks & Recreation department is once again planning a Drive Thru Trunk or Treat for this year. The event will be from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 23 behind the Windham Mall and will be held rain or shine. Businesses, community organizations, individuals and families who would like to open their trunks to help create spooktacular Halloween memories for children in our community are being sought. It’s fun and easy to do. Trunk hosts decorate their vehicles in creative ways and distribute individually packaged treats to preregistered participants. Participating Trunk or Treat families will drive through to gather Halloween goodies trunk by trunk without exiting their vehicles. There is no charge to take part in the event, but donations for the Windham Food Pantry are appreciated. If your business would like to be a trunk host or if your child would like to be a trick-or-treater, call Windham Parks & Recreation at 892-1905 to preregister. Participating children must be in the eighth grade or younger.

