All are invited to gather at a special memorial Mass for the Rev. Thomas Murphy on at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St. in Brunswick. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the All Saints Parish Facebook page.

Fr. Murphy, who had served as pastor of All Saints Parish in Brunswick for over five years, died on Sept. 20. His funeral was celebrated by Bishop Robert Deeley on Monday, Sept. 27, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

Fr. Murphy grew up in Portland and graduated from Cheverus High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Southern Maine. He received a master’s degree in sacred theology from St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland, and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Edward C. O’Leary on June 16, 1979, in Portland.

In his ministry, Fr. Murphy served at parishes in Presque Isle, Mars Hill, St. Agatha, Houlton, Westbrook, Scarborough, Portland, Wells, Kennebunk, and in his final assignment as pastor of All Saints (St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick; St. John the Baptist Church, Brunswick; St. Mary Church, Bath; Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Boothbay Harbor; St. Ambrose Church, Richmond; St. Patrick Church, Newcastle; St. Katharine Drexel Church, Harpswell).

In addition to his parish duties, Fr. Murphy also served on the College of Consultors, the Presbyteral Council, the diocesan liturgical commission, as associate director of the diocesan office of vocations, as director of RENEW (a small group faith-sharing effort intended to help Maine Catholics provide mutual support to each other), and as director of the Christian Life Center in Upper Frenchville.

For more information about the memorial Mass on Saturday, contact All Saints Parish at (207) 725-2624.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: