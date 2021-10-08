Doris Armstrong 1929 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Doris Armstrong, 92, passed away at home in Brunswick on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 following an illness. Doris was born in Medford, Mass. on Feb. 13, 1929 to Herbert W. and Anna M. Connelley. Doris and her only sister, the late Ann Blakeley, grew up during the depression years in Malden, Mass. where her parents ran a coal business. Doris was a precocious child and a talented student who skipped two grades, graduating from Malden High School at 16. She went to work at the U.S. War Department’s Office of Price Control in Boston, and so impressed her boss, that he introduced her to his nephew, Richard “Dick” Armstrong. Doris and Dick married on June 14, 1947. It was hard to find work and housing after the war, so they moved frequently for new opportunities in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. In 1955, they moved to Brunswick when Dick took over the ownership of the former New Meadows Inn in West Bath following the death of his father. They started a family and Doris considered raising their children to be her greatest legacy. Doris was a wonderful mother, preparing home-cooked meals every day; bringing her children on trips to see historic places; and, arranging summer vacations with her mother, sister and her sister’s children, Patricia, Shannon and the late Timothy Blakeley. Most memorably, she drove her fabulous Ford convertible with the roof down on summer days to Reid State Park and with the roof up on winter days to Sky-Hy ski area. Doris volunteered with at the former Longfellow School and the former Regional Memorial Hospital. She returned to the work force in 1973, working for 21 years at the law firm that became McTeague Higbee. She retired in 1994 taking over the ownership of the New Meadows Inn following Dick’s death later that year and enjoyed getting to know the Inn’s devoted customers and dedicated staff. She sold the property in 2004. She suffered a stroke in 2006 and participated in the support group, Communicating After Stroke, fully embracing her stroke therapy. In her later years, she enjoyed activities at the local YMCAs, 55 Plus Center, Brunswick Rec Center as well as private yoga classes, working out with a personal trainer, and walking in her neighborhood where she lived for over six decades. She volunteered at the Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and for the Maine Democratic Party’s Get Out the Vote phonations—reading a script to overcome her aphasia. Doris lived her life with dignity and optimism. She will always be remembered for the love she shared with family and friends, especially her devoted caregivers, Laurie McGlinchey, Martha Spruce, Elizabeth Bennett; her niece, Patricia Blakeley and helpers from Neighbors, Inc. She received care and support from CHANS Hospice. She was grateful for the spiritual support of Father Richard Rice at MidCoast Hospital and to Chaplain Angela Boivin, who visited her weekly at her home. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Elizabeth Armstrong (William Fitzsimmons) of Topsham, Rosemary Armstrong (Richard D. V. Seymour) of Brunswick, and Tashi Armstrong (Susan Rhodes) of West Bath; her five grandchildren, Ciara Fitzsimmons, Erin Fitzsimmons, Lindsey Armstrong McLeod (TJ McLeod), Emma Rhodes Armstrong (Mike Wirth), and Joseph Armstrong; a beloved great- granddaughter, Acadia Wirth; as well as many nieces and nephews, and wonderful friends and neighbors including her devoted hairdresser, Jordan Hartley. At Doris’ request, there will be no funeral. A private burial will take place at Brooklawn Cemetery, Portland. A gathering in remembrance of Doris will take place at a later date. Donations in honor of Doris may be made to: Planned Parenthood of New England 784 Hercules Drive S. 110 Colchester VT 04556 http://www.ppnne.org/ annual fund or to: CHANS Home Health & Hospice P.O. Box 279 Brunswick, ME 04011 http://www.midcoastseniorhealth.com/about/ giving/donatenow

