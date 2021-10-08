BIDDEFORD – Richard A. “Dick” Swift was promoted to glory on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. He was born May 30, 1947, in Santa Fe, N.M., the son of Kenneth and Jessie Olive Swift.

Dick attended school in California and later graduated with a music degree in clarinet from Westmont College in Santa Barbara. He subsequently received, when he was in his fifties, an accounting degree from the University of Southern Maine.

Dick taught music for a period of time, and worked as a mailman for the U.S. Postal Service. He was employed as a bookkeeper for the Seashore Trolley Museum, and for the past ten years he worked as a cashier for Walmart in Biddeford.

On Oct. 24, 1982, he married the love of his life, Linda Hilburn, in a memorable ceremony with family and friends on Captain’s Beach in Northport, Maine.

Dick and Linda are members of the Salvation Army of Old Orchard Beach.

He countered a diagnosis of MDS by following a macrobiotic diet that served him well and provided eight years of quality living.

Dick’s passions were serving the Lord, loving his wife, reading, hiking and cooking plant-based meals. He was also able to construct anything from reading directions — a real talent.

The Swifts enjoyed many adventures together, including hikes, staying in a tree house and a yurt. In his late sixties, he aspired to through-hike the Appalachian Trail. Eventually he hiked sections of the trail.

In February, 2019, Dick and Linda attended a marriage cruise in the Caribbean, where they renewed their vows.

He sang bass in the Songsters at the Salvation Army in Old Orchard Beach.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Normie. He is survived by his wife of 39 years and two sisters, Marilyn Sears of Guelph, Ontario, and Kat Swift of California.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Corps, 2 Sixth St., Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Maine St., Saco, are entrusted with his arrangements.

In Dick’s memory,

donations may be made to:

Eastern Trail

P.O. Box 250

Saco, ME 04072

