Frederick E. Tome 1941 – 2021 LISBON FALLS – Frederick E. Tome, 80, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center, surrounded by his daughters. He was born to Edna and John Tome, on July 4, 1941 in Brunswick. Fred graduated from Brunswick High School in 1959. Following high school, he primarily worked in route sales. He ended his career with JJ Nissen/IBC. Married and divorced, he is survived by his two daughters, Diane F. McIntosh and Shannon L. Kenney as well as Shannon’s husband Pete; also survived by grandchildren Kayla McIntosh, and Hannah and Tucker Kenney; and by two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Briella Provencher. He is also survived by his siblings Arthur “Buzzy” Tome, Carolyn Reynolds and Tina Litalien; as well as many nieces and nephews. Fred was predeceased by his parents Edna and John; as well as his siblings John “Burt”, Olga, Frank, Polly, Harry, Clarence, Walter, Alice, twin sister, Frances “Franny”; and nieces and nephews. Fred was most known for his love of his family and his passion for hunting, fishing and sports. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He gave immense support to them in all of their adventures. He avidly followed the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots as well. The memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m., at East Brunswick Baptist Church on Farley Rd., Brunswick. The burial will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham, followed by a reception at Bowdoinham Fire Department.

