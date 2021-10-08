KENNEBUNK – Karen Jean Dargis of Kennebunk passed from this earthly life to heavenly life on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, daughter of deceased parents Ralph D. Curtis and Barbara Brown Curtis Pooler.

She graduated from Kennebunk High School, class of 1961, and married Paul Dargis two weeks later. They celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary on June 24, 2021. Together they raised two children, Lisa, and Steven. In addition to handling the affairs of her husband’s business for 38 years, Karen was financial secretary, Sunday school teacher and youth group leader of her church affiliation.

She enjoyed out of doors plants and bushes, designing, and making quilts, cooking, using family recipes given to her by her grandmother Sylvia, her mother Barbara and her mother-in-law Agnes (pasta dishes being her favorite). Of particular interest to her was dressing in the styles of the latest ladies’ magazines including fancy jewelry, decorating her home using ideas from many home decorating sources, painting crafts and watching sports programing of the Patriots (the Buccaneers), Celtics, NASCAR, and golf. Enjoyed also were the general knowledge challenges presented on the evening game shows.

She is survived by her husband Paul Dargis; daughter Lisa (Nathan) Nickerson of Poquoson, Va., son Steven (Christina Moulin) Dargis of Fort Myers, Fla.; sister Anna Ingalls of Kennebunk, brother-in-law Raymond Ingalls, brother Dexter (Sally) Curtis of Limerick, brother-in-law Robert Dargis of Chelsea, Mass.; loving and special grandchildren, grandson Michael (Justin) of New York City, granddaughter Megan (Ryan) of San Francisco, Calif.; her faithful golden-doodle, Lacey, of 13 years; many local and from far away cousins, nieces, nephews, many friends, local folks and neighbors. Always a friendly face, a broad smile, and a genuine concern for others.

Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct.12, at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. Funeral Services will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Storer Street, Kennebunk, Maine at 11 a.m. the following day, Wednesday, Oct. 13, followed by a reception at the Church Luther Hall. A private family committal service will be at Hope Cemetery following the reception.

It is requested that Covid protocols of mask wearing, and social distancing be followed at all venues for the unvaccinated. People are invited to attend the service either in person or on-line. Zoom information is available on the church website http://www.kennebunklutheran.org

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Karen’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers,

consider a contribution to:

Animal Welfare Society

46 Holland Rd.

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

