WELLS – Dennis R. Shackford, 76, of Wells, husband of Kathryn (Hill) Shackford, died, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at York Hospital, York. Born in York, he was the son of the late Frederick and Margaret (Crissell) Shackford.

Dennis was a Wells firefighter, before joining the Wells Police Department in 1959, rising to the rank of Sargeant, before retiring in 1994. Dennis served as acting chief for a couple of years, established the Officer Friendly Program and directed the Reserve Officer Program for the department.

A member of the Antique Auto Club of America for over 50 years, he was past president of both the state chapter and the Seacoast region of the Maine Obsolete Auto League (MOALS). Dennis was also active with the DeMolay and the Wells Corner Hose Co.

Besides his wife, Kathryn, he leaves a son, Dennis J. Shackford of Springvale; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Shackford. He was predeceased by a brother, Frederick J. Shackford.

Dennis’s family will receive friends, Wednesday Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel St. Wells. Graveside services will be held, Thursday Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. at Ocean View Cemetery, Wells.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dennis’ Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

If desired donations

may be made to:

Wells Police Assoc.

P.O. Box 949

Wells, ME 04090 or to

American Diabetes Assoc.

P.O. Box 7023

Merrifield, VA 22116

