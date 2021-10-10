SACO – Rodney P. Underwood, 67, of Flag Pond Road passed away Friday Oct. 8, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Biddeford, July 8, 1954, the son of Joseph and Pauline Bryant Underwood.

Rodney attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy.

He was a self-employed mechanic owning and operating several garages in the area. Rodney was a long-time member and head trustee for the Saco Eagles Club. He enjoyed fixing cars, camping and moose hunting in Jackman.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Lynn Underwood, of Saco; two daughters, Lee-Ann Craig and Ashley Underwood, two sons, Corey and Zackery Underwood; three brothers, John and Phyllis Underwood of Bentonville, Ark., Jeffrey Underwood of Saco and Michael Underwood of Scarborough; and two grandchildren, James Craig and Kaleb Kilton.

Friends and relatives may attend a time of remembrance at Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 9 Spring St., Saco, ME 04072, Tuesday Oct. 12 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the

Saco Eagles Aerie 3792,

9 Spring St.,

Saco, ME 04072

