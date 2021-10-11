Why is a woman’s unwanted pregnancy solely her problem? The male is at least 50 percent responsible.
In cases of rape and incest, the male is 100 percent responsible and (with no abortion) should, by law (DNA), be forced to pay child support through the age of 18.
Marilyn Eckstrand
Waldoboro
