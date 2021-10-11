Sonia C. Plass passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 92 on Oct. 5, 2021, at her home in Kennebunk. She grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire, where her mother, Novart, settled with husband, Arsen, after she escaped Armenia in 1917.

Sonia received her undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire and her graduate degree from the Teachers College at Columbia University. She taught English at Central High School in Manchester, and went on to teach abroad in Germany and England at schools for American military families.

It was abroad that she met her husband of nearly 44 years, Glenn L. Plass, who was a career pilot and Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, served in Vietnam and stayed engaged in aviation after retirement, before passing away in 2011. After meeting at Insirlik Air Force Base in England, they later married and raised their two sons, living in California, Turkey, New Hampshire, southern Maine and finally arriving in Kennebunk in 1974.

Sonia was a passionate and talented bridge player, which helped her develop multiple groups of lifelong friends who have shown her much love and support. She was also an avid reader participating in local book clubs. Her fondest times were spent with family, including countless hours with her best friend and sister Virginia Turnbull of Manchester, who passed in 2000, playing bridge with friends, swimming in the pool at the Franciscan Monastery and walking in the waters edge of the Kennebunk beaches.

Sonia is survived by her brother Warren Markarian, with companion Victoria Bath, her son Larry Plass, with fiancé Amy Boyington, her son David Plass, with spouse Susan Plass, and her niece Lauren Turnbull and her children Stephen and Peter Garland and their families.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers and cards, the family requests that donations be considered for the Kennebunk Free Library, the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library, The Brick Store Museum or the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

