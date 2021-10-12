I encourage you to reelect Beth Schultz to the Westbrook School Committee in Ward 5 Nov. 2. Beth has spent her entire professional life in education. She has been a special education and alternative education teacher and a high school assistant principal and principal. Currently she teaches three education classes at Southern Maine Community College.

In her three years on the Westbrook School Committee, her expertise in education has been instrumental in helping the school department meet the unexpected challenges of the pandemic. Her support of a school budget committed to the future of education in Westbrook while also being mindful of the tax impact on residents was impressive.

This is a critical time in education and in Westbrook. We need experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated educators such as Beth to help us get that important work done. Please reelect Beth Schultz in Ward 5 for the Westbrook School Committee.

Dannie Andersen

Westbrook

