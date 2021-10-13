GREEN BAY, Nova Scotia, Canada – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on Sept. 29, 2021, of Rogers Lincoln Hart at the age of 83. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Rogers was the son of the late Rogers and Jane Hart. He grew up in Clifton and Montclair, New Jersey and lived most of his adult life in Freeport, Maine. Following his service in the USAF, he had a long and rewarding career as a Structural Engineer in the Portland, Maine area.﻿Rogers and his wife Eileen enjoyed family gatherings. They continued a tradition of family holiday gatherings at their Freeport home for 45 years. They also spent special time every summer at the family cottage on Hart’s Point, Green Bay, Nova Scotia, where they welcomed and enjoyed the warm company of family and friends in sharing the beauty of the South Shore. ﻿Rogers loved the ocean and outdoors, exploring the coast and islands of Maine and Nova Scotia, boating, kayaking, canoeing, camping, fiddle heading, fishing, and hunting. ﻿He is survived by his wife Eileen; daughter, Beth Hart, daughter, Tracy Hart and her spouse Frank Pendelton; grandchildren, and their spouses Tania Roos and Kyle Donovan, Heather and Nicholas Vorpahl, David Roos, and Ava Pendleton; brother, Albert and spouse Beth Hart and sister Lauren Hart, as well as his nephew, Douglas Hart and nieces, Allison Hart and Amanda Hempstead. His sense of humor and thoughtfulness will be missed by all.The family would like to thank the EMTs, and all concerned for their help and kindness. Arrangements entrusted to Sweeny’s Funeral Home, Bridgewater where online condolences may be made by visiting http://www.Sweenys funeral home.com. A casual memorial reception will be held at the Haraseeket Inn on Main St. in Freeport, Maine, on Oct. 23, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., to welcome all family and friends able attend.

