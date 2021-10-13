Dorothy A. Cattelle 1938 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Dorothy Alice Cattelle, “Dottie” passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Oct. 10, 2021 at her home in Harpswell, Maine. Mourning her passing are her loving brothers and sister, Richard S. Cattelle (Marit) of Bangor, and William U. Cattelle of Ellsworth and Ruth C. Fotheringham (Alan) of Cedar City, Utah. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews: Craig Cattelle, Tina Dumond, Janelle Thiry, Amy Nutter, Erik Cattelle, Marie Hayden, and Brian Cattelle as well as great nieces and nephews. Family was of the utmost importance to Dottie. She loved her siblings and their families dearly. Dottie was born in Englewood, N.J., on Aug. 14, 1938. She grew up in Tenafly, N.J., attending school there, graduating in 1956. In the fall of 1956 Dottie began attending Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vt. In 1960, following a distinguished college career Dottie moved to Southern California to begin her life adventure. Shortly after arriving in California she enrolled at UCLA where she obtained her Master’s Degree. Dottie taught elementary school in both public and private school settings and in the mid-1960’s she changed career directions and began her career with the U.S. Government, first at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard and then with the National Park Service in Washington, D.C. Although she moved away from the field of education she shared her love for books and learning by picking child specific books for children in her family each Christmas. Dottie began her love affair with New England while in college and after retiring from the Park Service in 1994, she moved to Harpswell to be closer to family. She designed and had built her home on a lovely spot overlooking Orrs Cove where she lived until her death. Shortly after moving to Maine, Dottie began her 20-plus years relationship with Habitat for Humanity. She participated in many builds both as builder and supervisor. She took great pride in the organization and helping those who needed assistance with their housing needs. Starting at a very young age, Dottie had a true love of music. She played piano, violin and cello and she sang in many choral groups during her life. This love was most recently satisfied by her long association with First Parish Church in Brunswick. She sang in the adult choir, played in the bell choir and participated in the percussion ensemble. Dottie had many treasured friends and associates at First Parish. Dottie was predeceased by her parents, Stanley Demarest Cattelle and Mildred Updyke Cattelle and her sister-in-law, Birgitta Cattelle. Dottie was loved by many and will be sorely missed. Those wishing, may send an online condolence or share a memory at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341.

