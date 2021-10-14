Stephanie Lazenby will teach a comedy class beginning later this month. Courtesy photo/Melissa Koren PhotographyHave you ever thought of trying standup comedy? Now is your chance!

A Couch to Mic will begin later this month. Over the course of four classes, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 9 and Nov. 14 at 7 p.m., at St. Lawrence Arts in Portland, participants will learn how to writer, rehearse and perform comedy with their own, original work. These in-person classes lead up to the final performance on Sunday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Students will be coached and guided by Stephanie Lazenby in a supportive and fun environment, where each person can discover and amplify their own comedic voice, culminating in an exciting, live show.

Couch to Mic is an opportunity to take moments from your life and transform them into an empowering comedy experience.

Stephanie S. Lazenby is a writer, performer and educator with over 25 year of experiences. She was a member of Emerson Comedy Workshop, has been published locally and nationally and was co-host of TedX – Piscataqua. She is a juried Artist in Residence through the New Hampshire State Council of the Arts. In addition to hosting Couch to Mic, most recently, Lazenby premiered her solo original stage show “Where Do I Begin?” at New Hampshire Theatre Project.

To sign up, go to https://stlawrencearts.org/calendar/st-lawrence-arts-presents-couch-to-mic/