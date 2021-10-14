This will serve in support of my niece, Amy Spelke, who seeks election to the MSAD 75 school board. She is industrious, bright, accomplished and courageous, unafraid of difficult decision-making. For Amy, student learning is always paramount; toward that end, she will secure the best and brightest teachers and administrators and coaches.

Growing up in Maine and attending public schools, Amy was a student mature beyond her years – a high achiever academically and athletically. She is the product of a civic-minded family; her parents chose careers in teaching and coaching. She and her family are long-term residents of Topsham. Her two children, renowned school citizens, graduated from Mt. Ararat.

Amy knows that public education must serve all students, including academic and technical. What is more, Amy Spelke has always displayed a keen sensitivity for students with special needs.

No candidate has more to offer.

Barry Lohnes

former director, Region Ten Tech

Topsham