Absentee ballots now available

Gray residents can now request an absentee ballot online and check the status of their request. This service is available on the maine.gov website until 5 p.m. Oct. 28.

You can also vote early in person until 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in the town clerk’s office at the Town Hall during normal business hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

Ballots can be returned via mail or dropped off in the ballot box near the front door of Town Hall. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.

Bean supper

A takeout bean supper is Saturday, Oct. 23, at The First Congregational Church of Gray. The menu includes baked pea beans, two red hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuits and assorted pies at a cost of $10.

You must pre order by 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, by calling Carol at 650-9093 and leaving a name, phone number and the number of meals. Pickup time is 4-5:30 p.m.

Park at the Parish House, 5 Brown St., and enter the Parish House by the front door. Face masks and social distancing required.

The cutoff for reservations will be 50 dinners or 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, whichever comes first.

Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat is a fun, family-oriented community event. Neighbors and businesses volunteer to decorate a vehicle in a Halloween theme and pass out candy. Families will walk around the track collecting candy and treats from each vehicle. Costumes are encouraged. Participants will vote on their favorite trunk decorations and the winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Awards will be given for the best community and business participating.

Registration is requested, with the first 100 people receiving a complimentary bag to collect goodies on the Trunk or Treat trail.

There is no cost to attend the event, but donations are gratefully accepted to help purchase candy and prizes.

Those interested in decorating a trunk or donating candy, please reach out to Anthony Dahms at the Gray recreation office at [email protected] or 657-2323.

Fire Prevention Month

October is Fire Prevention Month and fire officials in Maine are reminding people what they need to do to keep their house, themselves, their pets and families safe. If you see a fire, immediately call the fire department instead of trying to battle the blaze. Make sure you have working batteries in your smoke detectors and a working carbon monoxide detector, and service your heating appliance. If you have a family with young children, practice a home escape plan and have an agreed-upon meeting place.

