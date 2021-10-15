Enclave of Scarborough’s Assisted Living and Memory Care residents teamed together to make made-from-scratch peanut butter dog biscuits in the shapes of dog bones and paws along with homemade craft cat toys to bring some cheer to the animals at Animal Welfare League of Greater Portland. The organization thanked the residents by sending photographs of their animals enjoying the special gifts. For more information about adoption or volunteering your time at the Animal Welfare League, call 207-517-3937.
