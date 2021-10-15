Dan Turcotte 1948 – 2021 BOWDOIN – Dan Turcotte, 73, of Bowdoin, passed away peacefully on Oct. 11, 2021 with family by his side. He was born in Lewiston, Maine on April 10, 1948, the son of Archie and Dorothy Turcotte. Dan was a Vietnam Veteran and served for over 21 years in the Air Force, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant. Following his retirement and relocation back to Maine, he dedicated 20 years to the Lisbon Police department as a Communications Officer. Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Lori, his sisters, his children, and his grandchildren. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Rockin T Equine Rescue.

