Jeffrey W. Simpson 1961 – 2021 PORTLAND – Jeffrey Ward Simpson, 60, of Portland, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Portland after a long illness. He was born in Portland, Sept. 2, 1961, the son of Herbert P. and Cynthia Snow Simpson. Jeff was an enthusiastic graduate of Mt. Ararat High School class of 1980, and was always a committee member whenever reunions were organized for his class. At one time, Jeff worked in customer service at LL Bean, was employed by the town of Topsham, and Blue Rock industries. He was interested in all things with action, such as horse racing at Topsham Fair, NASCAR racing, all New England sports, especially the Red Sox and New England Patriots, and events like firemen musters. When it was operating, Jeff also spent many happy hours with friends at Camelot roller rink in Lewiston. Jeff was very helpful to many mid coast organizations, promoting their charitable events on the internet. Included were Maine Coast Fire Alarm, Maine Firefighters Association; Remembering Brunswick Naval Station, for which he sold many medallions commemorating the closing of the base and working on base reunions; his Mt Ararat class reunions; and Good Ole Days of Bath. Jeff also had fond memories of visiting regularly at his great uncle’s Simpson’s Animal Park on Old Bath Road in Brunswick, when he was a youth. Jeff was predeceased by his father, and his paternal and maternal grandparents. He is survived by his mother of Westbrook, his sister Martha Simpson and her husband Gary Meierdiercks of Harpswell, his aunt, Millie Simpson Stewart of Brunswick, cousins Derek Stewart and wife Suzann of Brunswick, Ellen Stewart and husband Allan Wahl of Seattle, Wash.; close friend and caregiver Rachel Freese of Wiscasset, and many wonderful friends. No services are planned per Jeff’s wishes. Donations in his memory may be made to the Sagadahoc Agricultural & Horticultural Society, and mailed to Topsham Fair, P.O. Box 236, Topsham, ME 04086.

Guest Book