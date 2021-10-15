FREEPORT – Timothy “Scott” O’Hara of Freeport, Maine, died Sept. 30 2021, from multiple health complications. Born in 1963 to Betty Lou and B. Fred O’Hara. Scott was the youngest of five children. Growing up on Lower Flying Pt. in Freeport, Scott discovered his love for the ocean. He began digging clams as a young teenager and continued to dig commercially throughout his life. Scott was known as “legendary” among the clamming community. After graduating from Freeport Highschool in 1981 he soon purchased his first commercial fishing boat “Blue Mule.” After years dragging for mussels Scott founded O’Hara Seafood. He had a 40 ft Lobster boat built “Stephanie Jane” and took over a small wholesale lobster business in Freeport. Scott was always a hard worker and known as the person who would give the shirt off his back to help someone. He enjoyed Hunting, fishing, and camping with his kids. Scott married Stephanie LaPierre and they had four children together. Family was very important to him. His biggest love of life were his children Dylan, 20, Drew, 15, Emilee, 12, twin, Ava (died at birth.) His kids “kept him going” in life.He was predeceased by his daughter, Ava O’Hara, sister, Susan O’Hara Jordan, brother, Mike O’Hara, and nephew, Peter Jordan.Survived by sons, Dylan O’Hara and Drew O’Hara, daughter, Emilee O’Hara; sister, Lynne O’Hara LaChance her husband Jeff; sister, Sally O’Hara Cossaboom her husband George; nieces and nephews, Willy Jordan, Geoffrey, Alicia and Jason LaChance, Amanda Cossaboom Tidswell, Kirsten, Ivan, Alex and Amie O’Hara; great-nephew Abel and great niece Georgia. A special acknowledgement to Scott’s sister, Sally Cossaboom whom they remained very close and has always shown her love and support for Scott and his family. ﻿A special thank you to cousin, Pastor James O’Hara, for officiating the service which will be at the Lunt Road Family Cemetery Oct. 23, 11 a.m.

Guest Book