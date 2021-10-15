STRATTON – The family of Brian Goff Ricker of Eustis, Maine, is saddened to announce his passing on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 58 years.

Brian worked for Harry Crooker Sons in Topsham for 17 years, Bruce Manzer Paving in Anson for seven years and Jordan Excavation for over 15 years. Brian often stopped at Crooker Brothers to visit with past co-workers and they all enjoyed his visits. He loved working with Leslie Jordan at Jordan Excavation and always looked forward to the challenges he and Les would tackle.

Brian was a source of joy for all who knew him, especially his dad. They were often seen dining out, hunting or just tinkering on projects together. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting birds as well as big game. On September 27, he and his dad completed their sixth successful moose hunt filling the freezer yet again. Brian loved to build things and fix things. He enjoyed piecing together old cars and refurbishing boats and Make-N-Break engines with his dad. He loved travelling and especially liked to spend time traversing Florida. He always had a funny joke or good story to share with people that he met. Brian was the calm spot in any storm or crisis, always knowing just what to do to handle the problem without a lot of fanfare. He was quick to help others and always up for a great adventure. Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed watching his great nephew, Bradley, and great nieces, Gabby and Cassie play games at family gatherings. Brian was a singer, dancer, comedian, uncle, dad and good friend to all who knew him. He will live on through all of our memories of him and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his dad, John Ricker Sr. of Stratton, his sisters, Donna Ricker and Kathy Afsary, his beloved nieces and nephews, Justin Ricker, Lindsay Ricker, Debbie and Morgan Adams, Lydia and Greg Kelley, Jacqui Afsary, Ashley Ricker and Jake Ricker and his stepchildren, Shannon Handrahan and Mason Moody.

Brian was predeceased by his mother, Jackie (Wing) Ricker, his brother, John Ricker Jr. and his sister, Sandy Burrows.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Flagstaff Cemetery in Eustis on Saturday Oct. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com

