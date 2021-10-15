Jeanne Marie Abair Henderson 1945 – 2021 LAKE CITY, Fla. – Jeanne Marie Abair Henderson passed away on Oct. 7, 2021 after a short struggle with cancer in Lake City, Fla., her winter home. Along with her children she leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Alvin Lee Henderson. She was born in Brunswick, Maine to Allen and Muriel Abair and grew up in South Harpswell, one of six children in a full and spirited home next to the Baptist church. She leaves behind a brother Mike Abair of Punta Gorda. Fla., Sharon Abair of Nobleboro, Lauralee Poutree of Brunswick, and Kathy Pruyne of Waldoboro. She was predeceased by another sister, June Clark. As a young woman she had four children with Samuel W. Alexander and raised them in Harpswell. The first was Deborah Talacko of Whitefield, then James Alexander of Harpswell, Samuel “Chuck” Alexander of Harpswell, and Abigail Hight of Freeport. While living in Jacksonville, Fla. she met Alvin and they were married on Nov. 22, 1986. After his retirement from the Navy, they split their time mostly between Maine and Florida but often had the itch to see other parts of the country. That itch brought them to Alaska, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and several different towns in Florida and Maine. She deeply enjoyed time with her grandchildren Jennifer, Audrey, Max, Bennett, Madison, Sam, Noah and Ewan as well as her great-granddaughter Stella. She delighted in soft colorful skeins of yarn, lively card games with her sisters, her owl collection, and playing bingo with friends. It is hoped that in death she has finally found a place to be that brings her the kind of contentment, peace, and joy she always remembered having on the picnics she took with her young children at Lookout Point in Harpswell, when it was simply a wide open bluff overlooking the waters of Middle Bay, standing vigil over the glorious sunsets that come at the end of all our days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St Judes Childrens Hospital

