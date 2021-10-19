Maria Nicola St. Angelo Ifill 1927 – 2021 BATH – Maria Nicola St. Angelo Ifill, 94, of Bath passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2021, at Hill House Assisted Living in Bath, Maine. Born Feb. 17, 1927, she was the daughter of Gregory and Philomena St. Angelo, and one of four children. She graduated from Portland High School in 1945. Maria went on to receive her bachelor’s degree at Portland School of Art and continued her studies in France as well as earning a bachelor’s degree in Education at University of Maine at Orono. While at UMO she joined the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She then began her career as a teacher, working for seven years in the Bath School System. Maria married Sgt. Clinton H. Ifill of Bremen, Maine on September 14, 1957, at St. Peter’s Church in Portland. They moved to California where they began their family. They lived in California and Kansas before returning to Maine in 1969 to be closer to family. Her husband passed away in 2002. She is survived by her son, Clinton H. Ifill Jr., of Bath, daughter JoAnn Beaulieu and son-in-law Norman Beaulieu of Topsham, grand children Matthew and Caroline Phillips of South Portland, Noah and Gina Phillips of South Portland and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Norma St. Angelo of Portland, several cousins, nieces and nephews across the state and country. Maria was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Bath, where she volunteered with teaching and organizing the Christmas fairs. She was a lifelong learner, would read and study everything and anything. She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club in Bath and volunteered for their social events. She would always contribute to the Heart Association, and Maryknoll Missions. In January 2020 she moved into the Hill House in Bath, Me. There she found new friends and a staff that provided amazing care and comfort for her. Maria will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00am at All Saints Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln Street, Bath, Maine To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of your favorite charities.

