Mary V. Gaudreau 1932 – 2021 BATH – Mary V. Gaudreau, 89, of One Washington St., died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. She was born in Bath on Oct. 12, 1932, a daughter of Alex and Alice L. (Long) Burgess. She graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1951 and in 1947 as a freshman she was the only non-senior to be a MOHIBA Queen. While in high school she was the lead majorette. She was employed at Harding Plant, the City of Bath and later at Bath Subaru. She then was employed at Wilson’s Drug Store for 20 years, retiring in 2016 at the age of 83. She loved seeing everyone and keeping up with all the news in town. She loved the people she worked with, especially her boss, John Desjardins. She was very involved with St. Mary’s Church as a member of the Ladies Sodality and the Daughters of Isabella where she had been a member since she was 16 and became the State Regent. She travelled all over the state visiting and preforming installations. She also went to all the state and international conventions. Mary was also chosen as Mother of the Year in 2002. She was also a member of the Bath Alumni, the Coasters, the West Bath Grange, and the Bath Area Senior Citizens until her health decline she worked at the bean suppers and any other functions they had. Mary was known to many as “Grammie Mary”. She was an avid volunteer at many events, especially if it involved her grandsons. She worked at the snack bar during Little League games and later at the Morse Boosters concession stand. If she wasn’t there she would always be on the sidelines or in the stands watching her grandsons play. She never missed a game they were involved in, many times travelling to their away games. She worked for many years at the local polls. She loved seeing everyone and made her famous candy and fudge. Many went to vote just so they could get some of her fudge. She worked up until her health declined. She loved dancing and later in life took dancing lessons from Fay Pye in her mother’s class. She was generous and kind and helped anyone who needed it. It was difficult for her to give in and need help herself, but she lived her final years at the Plant Home where she participated in all their activities. She had a very happy life there and loved all the girls! She is survived by one daughter, Jean A. Fullerton, and her husband Peter of Bath; two grandsons, Tim Fullerton and his wife Lisa of Brooklyn and Ryan Fullerton and his wife Pam of Sparta, N.J.; three great-grandchildren, Abby, Hayley and Harry; sister-in-law, Joan Burgess of Melbourne, Fla.; four nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, both named Eugene. Visiting hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Chans/Hospice 60 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or Plant Home One Washington St. Bath, ME 04530

