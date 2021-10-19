Joan M. Wilson 1938 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Joan M. Wilson, 83, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital. She was born March 9, 1938, in Houlton, a daughter of Sylvester N. and Dorothy Scanlan McNally. She was a graduate of John Bapst Memorial High School, Bangor and earned a nursing degree through St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Lewiston. She married Edward F. (Ted) Wilson Nov. 21, 1959, in Bangor. Mr. Wilson died November 2019. She had been employed as an RN with St. Joseph’s Hospital, Bangor, Parkview Hospital, Brunswick, and in the Bowdoin College Infirmary. She was a member and Eucharistic minister of St. Charles Catholic Church, Brunswick, and an active volunteer for the Red Cross blood-drive and soup kitchen, and formerly served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts of America. Always humble and kind, Joan qualified for sainthood through her experience raising five boys and performing her duties as a nurse. In addition to the five boys, even the family pets were male dogs. Constantly outnumbered, Joan persevered. The boys were blessed and will be forever grateful to have such a special mother. She enjoyed watching her boys and grandkids play sports, she never missed one of her boys’ games. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband; a son, Gregory J. Wilson; and a sister, Jeanette McNally. She is survived by four sons, Edward F. Wilson Jr. (Bonnie) of Yarmouth, David K. Wilson (Denise) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Brian J. Wilson (Andrea) of Monmouth, Jeffrey P. Wilson (Kimberly) of Brunswick; a brother, Michael T. McNally (Carol) of Leominster, Mass.; two sisters, Mary E. Sullivan (Jerry) of Bangor, and Elizabeth Blackshaw of McLean, Va.; 10 grandchildren, one great grandson, and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday Oct. 20, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Mckeen Street, Brunswick. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Midcoast Youth Hockey PO Box 1019 Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book