Tyler Scott McGregor 1984 – 2021 NEWPORT, N.C. – Tyler Scott McGregor, 37, sadly passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. He was born on March 27, 1984, in Baltimore, Maryland to Alan and Elizabeth (Bell) McGregor. Tyler graduated from Mt. Ararat High School in 2002 and went on to attend University of Southern Maine where he achieved his Bachelor of Business with a minor in accounting in 2007. With this degree, Tyler pursued a career with New York Life where he received accolades for his notable successes. He then found his passion in serving his country as a Boatswain’s Mate in the United States Coast Guard, where he proudly served for twelve years until the time of his death. Tyler always put one hundred percent of himself into everything that he did, which is what made everything he did so special and seemingly perfect. He was exceptionally gifted in nearly all other passions in his life. He was an amazing artist who would spend hours making cards for his loved ones for almost every occasion and incorporated his incomparable sense of humor into them. He had a musician’s ear that allowed him to appreciate every note and loved to share the joy music brought him by sharing it with his loved ones and used his talent in playing guitar to replicate the beauty he heard. He was a phenomenal chef who took his time every weekend to cook and present the perfect family meals and aspired to study the culinary arts. He was happiest and most at peace when he was enjoying the outdoors with the ones he loved. Riding his motorcycle, discovering new places to hike, hunting, practicing archery, swimming in the ocean, exploring the beach. However, the sunshine on the beach and in the water during the summer was his absolute favorite and he looked forward to taking his wife, Rebeca, and dog, Rilo, with him at any given opportunity. Although Tyler remained humble regarding his remarkable achievements while in the Coast Guard, they were nothing short of impressive and deserves recognition. Within his twelve years in the Coast Guard, Tyler had direct involvement in two cases that made national news and became a highly decorated member receiving many awards, ribbons and medals, including: Armed Forces Service Medal, Coast Guard Coxswain Insignia, CG Commendation Medal, CG Achievement Medal, Rifle Sharpshooter, Pistol Sharp Shooter, Three CG Meritorious Team awards, CG “E” Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, CG Special Operations Ribbon, CG Rifle Expert Medal, CG Pistol Expert Medal, CG Sea Service Ribbon, 3 Good Conduct Medals. Tyler’s personal qualifications included: Heavy Weather Coxswain for the 47′ MLB, 47′ MLB Tactical Boat Crew Member, 24′ Special Purpose Craft Shallow Water Coxswain, Cutter Boat Over the Horizon-Pursuit Boat Crew Member, Boarding Officer, Living Marine Resources Boarding Officer, U/W Officer of the Deck CGC Harriet Lane (Medium Endurance Cutter), Boarding Team Member, Response Boat Coxswain on the 29′ RBS-II, Pursuit Coxswain, Cutter Boat Large Coxswain, Cutter Damage Control, Marksmanship Coach. Tyler will forever live within our hearts and will be lovingly remembered for his big contagious smile that could light up any room he walked into, his great laugh, his incomparable sense of humor, and his dedication to his career and family. His greatest joy in life was bringing happiness to those he loved, and he was more than successful in doing so, both with us and now in memory. Tyler was adored by those who he knew, admired by those who served alongside him, and he will be profoundly missed. Tyler is survived by his wife, Rebeca Ortiz. His father, Alan McGregor, and wife Tammy. His sister, Deanna Reeber, husband Eric and two nieces, Elizabeth and Kinsley, whom he adored. His mother in-law, Luz Gonzalez, sister in-law, Rachel Gonzalez and niece, Mia, who he loved as his own family. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members whom he cherished. He was predeceased by his brother, Ryan, whom he never met. His beloved mother, Elizabeth, who he deeply missed. Both paternal and maternal grandparents and two uncles. A memorial service will be held on Oct. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Elijah Kellogg Congregational Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, Maine 04079 A second memorial service will be held on Nov. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Fort Macon State Park, 2303 E. Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach, N.C., 28512 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St., Ellsworth. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.jordanfernald.com . In Lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made in Tyler’s memory to: K9sforwarriors.org, Notification Recipient address Fort Macon (USCG Station) 2301 E Fort Macon Rd, Atlantic Beach, NC, 28512; and/or tilvalhallaproject.com where Coast Guard Station Jonesport has created a specific memorial band in Tyler’s name.

Guest Book