Michael Warren Hosmer 1960 – 2021 LEESBURG, Fla. -Michael Warren Hosmer, 61, of Leesburg, Fla., formally of Brunswick, passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, at his home after a brief illness. He was raised in Brunswick, attended local elementary schools, and graduated in the Brunswick High School class of 1979. After graduation, Michael moved to Massachusetts and began working his way up in local restaurants in that area. He thoroughly enjoyed his work as a Sous Chef but eventually packed up his “Tools of the Trade” and moved to Florida to be in a warmer climate, and to be near family residing there. Michael was happiest in the kitchen, preparing tasty treats to share with friends and neighbors, but, after settling in, he opted for a life-style change by establishing his own lawn care service that sustained him for several years – until ill-health intervened. He touched many lives in positive ways. His restless spirit is now free and bringing light to so many who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his father, Paul Hosmer, in November, 1986; and a brother, Jack T. White, Jr. in 1992. Michael is survived and dearly missed by his mother, Mary C. Staples, of Brunswick; his brother, David (Bethany) Hosmer of Durham, a sister, Beth (Robert) Springer, Seaton, Ill.; several nieces and nephews; a stepbrother, Brian W. Staples, Canton, N.Y., a stepsister, Karen (Geoffrey) Bauer, Virginia Beach, Va. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

