STANDISH- Linda May Pramis, 61, passed away on Oct. 13, 2021 at Maine Medical Center.

She was born in Portland on July 7, 1960, a daughter of the late Chester and Janis (Larson) Tibbetts. She graduated from Deering High School and attended USM in her later years.

For many years, Linda has been employed by The Opportunity Alliance.

Linda will always be remembered for the enjoyment she has camping, taking road trips, painting, buying from QVC, and spending time with her grandkids and friends.

She is survived by her beloved husband- Robert “Bob” Pramis of Standish; children- Shawn Tibbetts and his wife Erica of Saco, Jamie Thombs and husband Don Jr. of Baldwin, and Katriz Pramis of Biddeford; siblings- Jerry, Chet, Steve, Sandra, and Kenny Tibbetts, and seven grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday Oct. 24, from 2 – 4 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

