David W. Burns 1953 – 2021 BATH – David W. Burns, 68, died on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, unexpectantly of natural causes, at his home. David and his twin sister, Deborah Burns Fenton, were born prematurely at Wheelus AFB, Tripoli, Libya, on July 2, 1953, to parents Lorraine Amee Thorpe and Thomas F. Burns, both deceased. After returning to the U.S.A., the family resided in Kittery, Maine, where David graduated in 1971 from R.W. Traip Academy. For several years, Dave worked at Bath Iron Works, before moving on to S and W Services, as an underground utility inspector, before landing at his most rewarding position at D.F. Thurston Company, in Bath. Dave oversaw multiple housing units throughout Bath and Popham Beach. His hard work ethic and generous nature touched a lot of people’s lives, as he would always go the extra mile. David was an avid sports fan, who historically would skip school to attend opening day at Fenway Park. His love of the Red Sox and the New England Patriots was never wavering. He wass predeceased by a stepfather, John C. Thorpe, a sister, Linda Smith and his twin sister, Deborah Burns Fenton. Remarkably, twin Deborah died on the same day, four years ago. Dave is survived by his children, Gregory Burns and Melissa Burns both of Freeport, three grandsons, Jared, Andrew and Tyler Burns, brother Michael Burns of Thomaston, Maine, sister Kathryn Burns Lamphier of Stratham, N.H., several nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog and cat, Taz and Princess. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book