SOUTH PORTLAND – Roger is now with the love of his life, Mary Thompson. He passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving children. He was born in Houlton, Maine on August 27, 1927 and attended schools in Houlton and Monticello. When he was 17, he contracted tuberculosis and spent the next two years at the Maine State Sanatorium in Hebron. On December 27, 1951 he married Mary and together they raised five children. ﻿In 1947, Roger worked for the Maine Turnpike as one of its first toll collectors. He then went to Bliss Portland as an electrician where his love for the union was born. Roger was with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM-AW) as a Union Representative for 40 years, of which 24 were as a Grand Lodge Representative. For several years, Roger was assigned to the International Office in Washington, D.C.﻿Roger was admired for his strength of character, his intelligence, his humility, his kindness, his generosity and his sense of humor – he loved to make people laugh. He was the best father, grandfather, and friend a person could be blessed to have in their lives. He was an ardent Democrat and enjoyed traveling and camping; especially his trips to Mactaquac Provincial Park in Fredericton, New Brunswick. His faith and family made him the person he was.﻿He was predeceased by his wife, Mary, his parents Donald and Hilda Porter Hare, sister Barbara Jones, brother Parnell Hare, grandson Jonathan Hare and son-in-law Paul Hebert. ﻿Roger is survived by his children: Stephan (Rhonda), Marueen Haskell (Steven), Mary Perry (Richard), Roger, Susan Hebert Gormley (Jim) and Terri Hare. His grandchildren: Kristin Perry, Stephan, Kait Floberg (Fred), Jessica DiClemente (Anthony), Kiley Floridino (Tony), Jacob Hebert (Jenna), Marisa Morrison (Matt) and Kaitlin Giroux (Dan) along with several great-grandchildren.﻿At his request, funeral services were private for his children and grandchildren.﻿In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society inRoger’s memory.

