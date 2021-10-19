SCARBOROUGH – Marilynn L. Morel of Biddeford died peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.﻿With her passing, human resiliency lost a long-time champion. Marilynn was a wife, mother, grandmother and nurse who finally succumbed to illnesses resulting from a spinal cord injury obtained in an automobile crash 26 years earlier. The accident left her a quadriplegic and ushered in a second phase of life that included counseling others about overcoming even the most extreme challenges.﻿Marilynn achieved an impressive nursing career. From 1974 to 1994, she was Head Nurse at the University of New England Health Center and served on the university’s Health Center Advisory Board. She was a 1965 graduate of St. Mary’s General Hospital School of Nursing and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of New England in 1978. ﻿Marilynn was a frequent speaker on the topic of resiliency, offering both formal talks and individual support to those experiencing physical and emotional challenges, as well as to students at U.N.E. to share her insights as both a nurse and patient. She was active and chaired the board at Alpha One, and was a long-time member of the Professional Advisory Committee of MaineHealth Care at Home.﻿Over the years, she personally overcame numerous physical setbacks and hospitalizations, yet time and again she maintained her contagious positive attitude, with her devoted husband and greatest champion and caregiver, Michael, by her side. ﻿She was a woman of passions and extreme generosity. Her colorful and artful seascapes captured the changing seasons she admired at Hills Beach and were freely given to anyone who admired them. There was always room for more at the table whether hosting a lobster bake overlooking the Back Bay or Christmas dinner. But what Marilynn loved most was any time with friends and family, especially her beloved grandchildren.﻿Marilynn L. Miller Morel was born on August 6, 1944 in Brooklyn to Arthur John and Rachel Cote Miller, and attended St. Andre School in Biddeford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Arthur John Miller, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michael Morel; three daughters: Michelle Morel and husband Curtis Robinson, Melissa Bonfatti and husband Andrew Bonfatti, and Melanie Morel; six grandchildren: Michael and wife Abigail, Sam, Dominic, Joseph and wife Maddie, Grace and Finnegan; her sister, Dr. Maureen Pelletier and husband, Roger Pelletier; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Rachel Reny; her caregivers: Amanda Pulos, Heidi Keich, and Lisa Canning who has been with the family for more than 20 years; plus dozens of nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.﻿Visiting Hours will be from 9:00a.m. – 11:00a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME 04005. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford. Inurnment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

