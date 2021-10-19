Nancy Elliott Atkins 1932 – 2021 SURPRISE, Ariz. – It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Nancy Elliott Atkins on Sept. 22, 2021. She passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes in her adopted hometown of Surprise, Ariz. Nancy was born in Brunswick, on August 28, 1932 to Sherman and Alta Elliott. Her younger years were spent growing up on Boody Street with her many brothers and sisters. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1951, she attended Gorham State Teachers College. In 1953, she married Ernest “Bud” Atkins, Jr. and together they raised four boys in the town of Winthrop. Nancy taught school there for a number of years, loving her young students. She was a prolific writer of books and poems. She thought up an innovative program on drug prevention for elementary schools and found sponsorship from the American Legion Auxiliary Post #202 in Topsham. She spent many happy hours teaching kids to “Just Say No” with her book and handmade “All American Sam” clown doll. Nancy is survived by her husband Bud of Arizona; and sons Scott (Joyce), Ernie, Jeffrey (Marianne) and Todd Atkins; along with her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Joyce Caldwell of Brunswick and Harold Elliott of Florida. Nancy was predeceased by her parents; sisters Nellie Elliott, Leona Field, Betty Harmon, Polly Hutchins and Alta “Dottie” Vick, brothers Irvin Elliott, Sherman Elliott (July 27, 2021) and Allison Elliott. A private celebration of life was held by the family in Surprise, Ariz.

