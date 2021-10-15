SCARBOROUGH — Before the Nov. 2 election, Scarborough town and public schools staff are hoping to engage with the public about the referendum question that asks voters to approve up to $1.9 million for a new track and turf field.

The turf field is now eight years past its life expectancy, seeing wearing and facing the risk of closing for safety concerns, said Mike LeGage, director of athletics and student activities for Scarborough Public Schools.

In 2019, voters were asked to approve up to $1.6 million for replacement of the track and turf, he said. The number ultimately was lowered to $1.2 million after negotiations with vendors, but Scarborough voters did not approve the project.

If approved by voters this November, the project could begin in the spring of 2022, LeGage said.

“We’d like the project to be done during the spring season and the facility ready for the fall high school athletic season,” he said.

Community Services Director Todd Souza said the town is going to be answering public questions and communicating the facility’s needs up until the election. Through the week of Oct. 11, the town provided tours of the facility.

The track and turf field continues to be in heavy use, LeGage said.

Negotiations with vendors may mean the cost could be lower than the $1.9 million, he said.

“I certainly believe that we will have some work ahead of us to do those negotiations and get to the best possible price that we can and use that money wisely,” LeGage said. “Our goal certainly would not be to exceed that, so we would have to work within our framework there. As everybody knows, the costs of things have just gone through the roof, and so it’s substantially different than it was when we were looking at things in 2019.”

