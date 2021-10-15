On November 2nd, you will be asked to vote “yes” or “no” for bond issuance to replace the existing turf and track at the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex located on the Scarborough High School campus. This initiative was previously on the November 2019 ballot but was not approved. In the two years since the failed referendum, the facility has continued to deteriorate, making this need more urgent today than it has ever been. Both the turf and track have been in use for many years and are well past their useful life expectancy.

The track was first installed in 1979. In 2006, the track underwent a second resurfacing and the original turf was installed. Since then, there has been ongoing maintenance to support the active use of both amenities. A typical lifespan for a turf surface is 8-10 years (reached in 2016). It has now surpassed its lifespan and is beyond the point of being remedied by general maintenance alone. There are safety concerns brought on by the deterioration of surface material and tripping hazards on the field, especially at the seams.

Prior to the 2019 referendum, the entire facility was safety tested and a full evaluation of needs was completed, providing the basis for where we are today. In August 2021, the school and town staff enlisted the help of an engineering firm to help define the scope of work based on the results of past evaluations and current conditions. The engineering firm, through an existing relationship with the town, has provided preliminary guidance at no cost. If this project is approved in November, the firm is poised to begin immediately to solidify the work that needs to be done so that the project can go to the bidding process, with the expectation of construction beginning in the spring to be ready for use in August 2022.

Sports and activities are vital to the education of students to help support well-rounded and civic-minded adults. Students learn lifelong lessons that complement the academic lessons taught in the classroom, and these programs cost just over 2% of the overall school’s budget. We are proud of our school system as people move to Scarborough in part, because of its schools and our athletics/activities programs. Good schools make good communities.

This facility benefits more than just student athletes; it benefits the community and user groups of all ages. There are nearly 18 different groups who use the turf and track, ranging from students, athletes, community services program participants, residents, youth sports leagues and clubs. From the Fall of 2018 to Summer of 2019, this amounted to 1,100 hours of scheduled use for various activities and programs.

Should this not pass at referendum, the conditions of the facility will worsen and the cost to fix issues will rise. Construction costs have already risen tremendously since the failed 2019 referendum, and the longer this is delayed the more those costs will increase. There is also the very real potential for closure when safety risks become too high. With seasonal testing occurring to ensure safety, the decision to shut down the facility could come at any time. Closure of the facility would impact programming offered through the school department, as well as increase the demand on other town fields. Closure would also affect much of the youth programming offered through Community Services and private clubs. Additionally, there would be potential costs for the schools to rent facilities outside of Scarborough to continue offering existing athletic programs.

The question will appear on the ballot as follows: Shall the Order entitled “ORDER AUTHORIZING ISSUANCE OF UP TO $1,900,800 IN BONDS OF THE TOWN TO FUND THE COST OF THE HIGH SCHOOL TURF FIELD AND TRACK REPLACEMENT” be approved? It is important to note that the $1.9M is a ‘not to exceed amount’ and all efforts will be made to complete the project as effectively and efficiently as possible. We hope that you will give this project and its impact to our community serious consideration and vote yes on November 2nd. The decisions we make related to the turf and track project affect the daily lives of our students and community members. Elections are our chance to stand up for what matters most to us and to have an impact on the issues that affect us, our communities, our families and our future.

Please view the project website for additional information and FAQs https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected/town-news/on-the-ballot:-turf-and-track-renovations/. Please also reach out to the Board of Education at [email protected] or the town council at [email protected] if you have any further questions or feedback.

