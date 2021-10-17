Recently, we, residents of Maine, have been bombarded with ads concerning the upcoming vote on the CMP corridor. I have no strong opinion on the merits of the corridor as I value both our natural resources and the need to modernize infrastructure. It is a balancing act.

My one issue on this matter concerns the poor service CMP provides. In my 60 years, I have lived in seven different states. Our CMP power service, here in Harpswell, is by the far the worst that I have experienced anywhere and it is not even close. Power outages are frequent and often lengthy.

That said, I have a problem with CMP spending $950 million and directing all their focus on the corridor, when maybe they should put their efforts toward fixing the existing infrastructure. I understand they rank amongst the worst utility companies in the nation in service and reliability.

Just my two cents.

Rick Malec

Harpswell

