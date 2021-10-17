Wow. Big move!
So, the oft-defeated Bruce Poliquin hopes to resurrect his political career by selling another home on the edge of the Second District and moving to Bangor?
As a primary opponent noted, Poliquin owns million-dollar properties in the First District, but Maine law permits anyone to run for office wherever he lives – as long he lives in Maine. Maine is a large, if lesser populated state, and the Legislature should change that law. As Tip O’Neill once said: “All politics is local.”
Meanwhile, Mr. Poliquin should just admit he is the classic carpetbagger – an outsider who nonetheless craves the spotlight and all the dollars of secure federal employment and to sit again at the foot of Donald Trump, a man who disdains and defies democracy and the rule of law.
Fred Hill
Arrowsic
